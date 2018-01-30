Alder bowling rolls along

The high school bowling regular season will begin the postseason in just a couple weeks and the Jonathan Alder varsity teams are looking like they will be once again in contention to advance deep in the tournament.

The boys team improved its record to 13-4 overall (7-4 in Central Buckeye Conference) after going 2-1 last week. The Pioneers picked up wins against Kenton Ridge (2,541 to 2,390) and Marion Elgin (2,301 to 2,033), but dropped a league match to Springfield Shawnee (3,040 to 2,781).

The Alder girls team also improved to 13-4, 7-4 with three wins. The Lady Pioneers recorded a sweep of Kenton Ridge (2,270 to 2,144), Marion Elgin (1,938 yo 1,696) and Shawnee (2,373 to 1.639).

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the varsity team of Trenton Parks, Luke Walker, Darren Maynard, Jackson Lane, Josh Schrock and JD Devore competed in the LeElla Baker Tournament in Washington Court House. After 16 baker games the team missed the cut and the Top 4 by a mere 21 pins.

“Game 15 the boys hit a pair and really struggled,” coach Rusty Walter said. “Overall the boys bowled really good Upperclassmen JD DeVore and Josh Schrock led the team to a solid finish.”

Also Saturday, the varsity boys and girls bowled in the Jaguar Baker Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Pioneers boys team finished in third place in a very stacked field. The team was made up of Nathan Clark, Luke Honigford, JD DeVore, Josh Schrock, Jake Schrock, Andrew Clark and Zach Otto qualified third out of 24 teams with a 196 average for 16 baker games.

In the quarterfinals the boys defeated Sidney (2-0) in best of three Baker games. In the semifinal the boys dropped the match (0-2) to eventual champion and Division I powerhouse Centerville.

“It was great bowling today by all the boys, it was a super team effort,” Walter said. “I thought all boys tossed the ball well, led by senior Zach Otto who recently committed to bowl at Shawnee State.

“Zach has really, really come on this year and is becoming a great leader. Since he committed to Shawnee he has really been recommitted to his bowling game.

The Lady Pioneers finished in fifth place (out of 24) with teams from across the state. Emily Walker, Cierra Clark, Hallie Nichols, Rachel Kaeser and Rena Kirts averaged just under 170 for 16 Baker games. Alder was upended in the quarterfinals by eventual runner-up Bryan.

“The ladies bowled great in the 16 game Baker grind, and just keep improving and believing in each other,” the coach said. “This was a great tournament with a state wide field of teams. The teams are gaining confidence, continuing to improve and preparing for the final weeks of the season and our deep run into the postseason.

“If the boys and girls teams keep performing like they have the last couple weeks they are looking for the No. 1 seed in the D-II Central District/Sectional tournament. The coaches believe that our teams are one of the top teams in the Central District and working hard to get back to that state tournament.”

Jonathan Alder sophomore Emily Walker has the third highest average (163) on the Lady Pioneers bowling team this season. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_emily-walker.jpg Jonathan Alder sophomore Emily Walker has the third highest average (163) on the Lady Pioneers bowling team this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Alder Boys Team Avg. Andrew Clark — 203.5 Zach Otto — 203.8 Jake Schrock — 187.2 Luke Honigford — 184.8 JD DeVore — 183.9 Nathan Clark — 182.9 Josh Schrock — 182.2

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.