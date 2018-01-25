LHS, WJ fall in reg. final

The Division II OHSAA Regional Wrestling Dual Team Tournament got started Wednesday, Jan. 24, but it will go on without a Madison County representative.

London, the top seed in the Region 16-Lower bracket, hosted No. 2 Miami-Trace, No. 3 Washington Court House and No. 4 Bellbrook in the dual meet format.

London won its semifinal contest with Bellbrook by a score of 47-26, advancing it to the final. But the postseason run would go no further as the Red Raiders were knocked off by Miami Trace 55-19.

In the win over Bellbrook, London freshman Josiah Kennedy pinned Johnny Malas at 113 pounds, while teammate Dominic Davis topped Eric Bridegens by pin at 120.

Ethan James earned a win at 126, Cameron Burns pinned his opponent at 138 and Darian Huff made quick work of his competition at 152 earning a pin victory. Other winners included Logan Harper (160) and Jack Minner (182). Luke Peart benefited from a forfeit win at 132.

While London was downing Bellbrook, Trace took care of rival Washington Court House, 51-25, setting the stage for the final.

London High School would only record four wins (out of 14 weight classes). Dominic Davis stopped Storm Duffy at 120, Josh Colvin pinned Dawson Wallace at 145, Darian Huff earned a decision over Jotham Lewis at 152 and Logan Harper pinned Dylan Arnold at at 160.

Division III

West Jefferson easily won its D-II, Region 23 semifinal 55-19 against host Greeneview Wednesday. But the Roughriders were unable to win the final as they fell 44-33 to Blanchester.

Wrestlers picking up wins in matches against Greeneview included Jesse Kean at 132, Anthony Speakman at 145, Mark Woodard at 152, Austin Swaney (160), Hunter Braithwaite (220) and Chet Lohr (285). A number of others earned wins via forfeit.

The final with Blanchester was tight, but the Roughriders were forced to forfeit two weight classes (106,120) to just one for Blanchester (285). Those extra six points proved to be pivitol in the final scoring.

Winning matches on the mat were Aidan Benedict (112), Joey Buckland (126), Nate Wilson (182), Kristian Speakman (195) and Braithwaite (220).

London’s Cameron Burns, right, gets the best of Torin Foster of Bellbrook during the OHSAA Team Tournament Wednesday at London High School. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_DSC_0082.jpg London’s Cameron Burns, right, gets the best of Torin Foster of Bellbrook during the OHSAA Team Tournament Wednesday at London High School. Chris Miles | The Madison Press London sophomore Darian Huff, top, makes quick work of Bellbrook junior Hunter Elmore during the OHSAA Team Tournament Division II Region 16 matchup Wednesday at London High School. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_DSC_0113.jpg London sophomore Darian Huff, top, makes quick work of Bellbrook junior Hunter Elmore during the OHSAA Team Tournament Division II Region 16 matchup Wednesday at London High School. Chris Miles | The Madison Press

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.