LHS falls at Grandview

The London High School boys basketball team couldn’t shake a slow start and suffered the consequences in a 64-44 loss at Grandview Tuesday evening.

The Red Raiders (5-10, 0-6 in Mid-State League Ohio Division) trailed 11-6 after a quarter and 33-15 at the half against the host Bobcats (10-3, 4-2). London played the game pretty much even in the second half.

Jacob Fox (17 points) and Jake Andrich (14) combined to score 31 for the Raiders, while Jimmy Dulin and Isaiah Hatem finished with six apiece.

West Jefferson 62,

Madison-Plains 50

The Roughriders (10-5, 8-3) kept the pace in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division by going on the road and knocking off Madison County rival Madison-Plains Tuesday (3-7, 2-7 OHC South).

Bishop Watterson 47,

Jonathan Alder 44

The Pioneers (11-3) suffered just their third loss of the season with a close decision at Watterson Tuesday.

Jacob Koenig (17 points) and Cameron Androw (10) both reached double figures, while Jackson Izzard knocked down a couple shots from beyond the three-point line for a total of six points.

Girls basketball

London 57,

Grove City 52

The Lady Raiders (13-1, 6-0) stepped out of MSL Ohio play for a night and earned a hard-fought non-league victory over the visiting Greyhounds Monday.

London was led in scoring by Malorie Colwell (15), Hannah Coleman (14), Rachael Alexander (13) and Kaitlin Patterson (nine).

London High School which is undefeated in MSL Ohio play will get back into league play Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Worthington Christian, starting at 1:30 p.m.

London’s Josh Handley goes up for a shot during the Red Raiders loss to visiting Columbus Academy Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_JDG_9589a_-LHS-No-1.jpg London’s Josh Handley goes up for a shot during the Red Raiders loss to visiting Columbus Academy Saturday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

