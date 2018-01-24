High School Sports

Thursday, Jan. 25

Bowling

Jonathan Alder at Springfield Shawnee at Victory Lanes, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball

Columbus School for Girls at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

Bowling

Gahanna at London, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

West Jefferson, London at Sally George Invitational at Marion Pleasant, 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

Madison-Plains at Springfield Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

Benjamin Logan at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Wrestling

Madison-Plains at Miami Trace, 10 a.m.

West Jefferson at Sally George Invitational at Marion Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Swimming

London at MSL Championships at Columbus Academy, 10 a.m.

Jonathan Alder at CBC Championships at Wright State University, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling

Jonathan Alder at Jaguar Baker Marathon at Columbus Wayne Webb, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball

Worthington Christian at London, 1:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison-Plains, 4 p.m.

Triad at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Springfield Shawnee at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

London at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.