Late-season push

The window of opportunity to win Central Buckeye Conference championships is closing fast for the Jonathan Alder High School boys and girls bowling teams.

Both squads went 1-2 in CBC action last week, as they topped both Tecumseh and Kenton Ridge but fell to Bellefontaine.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16 the teams dropped a tough match to a pair of talented Bellefontaine teams. The boys team dropped a first-place show down with the Cheiftains 2,611 to 2,580. The Pioneers were led by freshman Nathan Clark’s 412 (200-212), Jake Schrock’s 391 (229-162) and Luke Hongiford’s 386 (167-219).

With the loss Alder (12-3, 7-3) dropped into third place in the CBC Kenton Trail Division. It sits a full game behind league-leading Springfield Shawnee (12-2, 8-2) and a half game behind Bellefontaine (9-3, 7-2).

“They are a very solid group of boys,” coach Rusty Walter said of his Pioneers. “They rebounded nicely against Tecumseh and Kenton Ridge. The team is very balanced with seven varsity boys averages between 182 and 204. The key to a deep season run will be a continued effort to improve spare shooting. They have to want to be better at it.”

The Lady Pioneers was set back by a narrow loss to league-leading Bellefontaine (2,313 to 2,238). The team was led by senior Rena Kirts’ 372 (202-170). Alder (11-4, 6-4) sits in second place in the CBC Kenton Trail Division behind only Bellefontaine (9-3, 7-2).

In a contest with Tecumseh Thursday, Jan. 18 the varsity teams swept the visiting Arrows. The boys defeated the Arrows 2,699 to 2,208 led by Andrew Clark’s 458 (269-189) and Luke Honiford’s 424 (199-225).

The girls team also defeated Tecumseh with a season-high total of 2,630. It was well ahead of the 2,075 posted by the opposition. The Pioneers tossed a season-high team game of 989 in game one. Rachel Kaeser led the way with a 406 (203-203), she was followed by Hallie Nichols’ 391 (187-204) and Emily Walker’s 388 (213-175), Kirts’ 362 (216-146) and Cierra Clark’s 352 (170-182).

The teams finished the week Friday, Jan. 19 at Northridge Lanes in Springfield with a sweep of Kenton Ridge. The boys team cruised 2,695 to 2,477 in what was a solid team win. Clark (199-174) , Zach Otto (226), Jack Schrock (192-163), Josh DeVore (245), Honigford (214), Josh Schrock (194) and Andrew Clark (193) all contributed.

The Lady Pioneers also had an easy night in their win over Kenton Ridge (2,460 to 2,173). Kirts (186-225), Walker (176 -189), Nichols (152 211) and Clark (149-179) led the way.

“Girls team is starting to really come around much like the coaching staff thought they would. They have put together some great games, and their success will for all of them to be more consistent.”

Jonathan Alder's Andrew Clark fires at pins during the Pioneers recent loss to Bellefontaine.

Alder teams prepare for postseason

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

