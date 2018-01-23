WJ finishes 2nd at Alder event

Based on the team outcome, it wasn’t the greatest day for Jonathan Alder at the annual Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational wrestling tournament hosted by the Pioneers Saturday, Jan. 20.

But despite the seventh-place finish (out of 10) the tournament was still a huge success.

The weather outside cooperated and a competitive field of teams made for a good tune up for teams gearing up for postseason action.

The event formerly known as the Jonathan Alder Invitational was won by a strong Big Walnut team (247 points). It was followed closely by West Jefferson (220) and Benjamin Logan (206). The rest of the standings had Bexley (171) fourth, with Kettering Alter (105), West Liberty-Salem (83), Jonathan Alder (77), Centennial (47), Johnstown (34) and Columbus West (26).

The two local schools competing each only had one champion. West Jefferson’s Aidan Benedict won the title at 120 pounds, defeating West Liberty-Salem’s Tyler Douthwaite by a 6-2 decision in the title match.

Alder’s Jake Johnson pinned West Jeff’s Joey Buckland in 3:11 to claim the championship at 126 pounds.

West Jeff had a handful of others reach championship matches only to come up short of titles.

The Roughriders’ Anthony Speakman got to the final at 145 but was stopped 12-4 by Benjamin Logan’s Steele Boysel. Big Walnut’s Ryan Coletta earned a 4-0 decision over West Jeff’s Mark Woodard in the championship at 152.

West Jefferson’s Hunter Braithwaite suffered a 9-3 decision at the hands of Kettering Alter’s Nathaniel Armstrong in the final at 220, while Chet Lohr was stopped by Bexley’s Grant Robinson in :52 at 285 pounds.

West Jefferson’s Joey Buckland gets the upperhand on an opponent during the Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational held at Jonathan Alder High School Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_JDG_9342a_-WJHS.jpg West Jefferson’s Joey Buckland gets the upperhand on an opponent during the Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational held at Jonathan Alder High School Saturday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder wrestling coach Ron Thomas Sr., center, was all smiles during the Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational held at Jonathan Alder High School Saturday, Jan. 20. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_JDG_2722a_-Typical-JAHS-Ron-Thomas.jpg Jonathan Alder wrestling coach Ron Thomas Sr., center, was all smiles during the Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational held at Jonathan Alder High School Saturday, Jan. 20. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Host Pioneers place 7th at Ron Thomas Sr. Inv.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.