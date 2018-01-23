Celebrating 60 years of programs

SPRINGFIELD — Help Junior Achievement celebrate its 60th year of providing Junior Achievement programs to students in the Mad River Region at this year’s Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon. Come to Victory Lanes, 1906 Commerce Point, Springfield, dressed in your favorite birthday or 1960s apparel. Win prizes for most spirited team, most creative outfit, and your trivia knowledge in addition to prizes based on pledges collected. Teams must register by Friday, Feb. 23.

Junior Achievement programs teach young people about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. For example, third grade students learn how to plan a city as part of Junior Achievement’s Our City program, and high school students learn that a positive financial future requires management strategies, including career exploration, budgeting, savings, wise use of credit, savvy shopping, consumer protection, and investment strategies in Junior Achievement Personal Finance.

Even if you don’t score a turkey, you will be making a strike for local students’ education. So call Junior Achievement of Mad River Region at 937-323-4725, ext. 12 or email Crystal, csteiner@jrachieve.net for more details on how to get involved.

About Junior Achievement — Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Through a dedicated volunteer network, Junior Achievement Worldwide provides in-school and after-school programs for students which focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Today, 139 individual area operations reach more than four million students in the United States, with an additional 4.3 million students served by operations in 114 other countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_JuniorAchievementLogocolor.jpg

Bowl-a-thon for Junior Achievement