Shekinah stays atop MOCAL

The Shekinah Christian boys basketball team is half way to a Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League championships following a 61-40 defeat of host Gahanna Christian Thursday evening.

With the win the Flames improved their overall record to 8-3 on the year as well as moved their MOCAL record to a perfect 7-0 at the midway point of the regular season.

The Flames got off to a scorching hot start and took a 15-0 lead to start the game. Senior John Michael Hershberger, getting his first start since returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss the first seven games of the year, responded by scoring all 12 of his points in the opening run. The 12 points included a trio of three-point baskets and an old fashion three-point play.

Shekinah’s lead fluctuated between eight and 15 points through the game’s middle quarters, but a 16-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter helped the Flames put away the Eagles for good.

Shekinah was led by Austin Lynn’s 20 points and 14 rebounds. John Michael Hershberger finished with 12 points and Ben Hershberger and Joel Headings chipped in eight points apiece. Nine players scored for the Flames. Gahanna Christian failed to have any players reach double figures in scoring.

The boys will be in action Saturday, Jan. 20 when it hosts Delaware Christian. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Flames (10-3, 7-0) girls squad also remains atop the MOCAL with an unblemished record in league play.

Shekinah will next be in action Saturday, Jan. 20, in a home tilt with Delaware Christian starting at 4 p.m.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.