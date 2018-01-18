Ron Thomas Sr. Invitational returns

The Ron Thomas Sr. Wrestling Invitational returns to Jonathan Alder High School Saturday, Jan. 20.

The annual event named in honor of the longtime Pioneers wrestling coach will get started at 10 a.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The host Alder will welcome in Madison County neighbor West Jefferson as well as Bexley, Big Walnut, Columbus Centennial, Johnstown, Benjamin Logan, Kettering Alter, Columbus West and West Liberty-Salem.

Admission prices are $7 for adults and $4 for students.

File photo

