Newark Catholic tops Shekinah

The Shekinah Christian Flames stepped out of Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play Tuesday to take on a solid Newark Catholic squad but couldn’t come away with a home win, falling 75-63.

Shekinah (7-3, 6-0) hadn’t played in 10 days and it was apparent as the Green Wave (8-5) jumped out to an early double-digit lead. Shekinah clawed back and made it a game, as it trailed by just four points at the half (38-34). But Newark Catholic put up a big third quarter and built on the lead which reached 20 points in the second half.

A bigger Newark Catholic team was able to control the boards, particularly on the offensive end. Newark Catholic’s two 6-5 posts Heath Jeffries and Hunter Chapman pounded the offensive glass. The Green Wave grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter and finished the game with 18 total offensive boards.

Shekinah’s balanced offense had nine players score, led by Austin Lynn’s 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks, and five assists effort. John Michael Hershberger, Ben Hershberger, Tucker Beach, and Joel Headings all added nine points apiece. Newark Catholic had four players in double figures, led by Jeffries (21 points) and Chapman (19 points).

The Flames looked to bounce back and build on their unblemished MOCAL record with a road game at Gahanna Christian on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Cedarville 63,

West Jefferson 53

The Roughriders (7-5, 6-2) came up short in a Ohio Heritage Conference road game Wednesday at Cedarville.

Despite the loss West Jefferson sits in second place in the OHC North Division just a half game behind Fairbanks (6-3, 6-1).

Girls basketball

Jonathan Alder 75,

Indian Lake 34

The Lady Pioneers (7-7, 5-2) cruised to an easy Central Buckeye Conference victory Wednesday at Alder.

The team scored 30 points in the first quarter and led 30-5 after the first eight minutes.

Abby Jones scored a season-high 24 points to lead Alder. Jillian Jakse (12) and Emily Davis (11) also scored in double figures.

The win allowed Alder to stay within a game of CBC leaders Tecumseh (9-3, 6-1) and Springfield Shawnee (9-4, 6-1).

Shekinah Christian 55,

Gahanna Christian 25

The Flames (10-3, 7-0 in MOCAL) had little trouble taking care of host Gahanna Christian Tuesday.

Shekinah got a balanced scoring attack led by Mandi Scheffel (12), Natalie Headings (11), Kelsey Beachy (10) and Madison Miller (nine). Dani Headings also chipped in seven.

John Michael Hershberger drives against an opponent during a game earlier this season. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_JDG_9750a_-SHEK-CS-No-2.jpg John Michael Hershberger drives against an opponent during a game earlier this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

