Umpire classes offered

Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) certified baseball and softball umpiring classes are being offered in London.

The classes will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at London High School, 336 Elm St., London.

You must register by Thursday, Feb. 15 to participate.

To register for baseball go to officials.myohsaa.org and then to Madison County New Baseball Officials. For softball go to officials.myohsaa.org and then to Capital West Softball Officials.

The classes will be taught by Keith Smith, baseball, and Frank (Chris) Bayes, softball.

For additional information, call Smith at 740-248-0814, Bayes at 614-301-4485 or Bob Powers at 740-506-6197.