Cheer champs

The Pioneer Optimist Youth Competition Cheerleaders of Plain City earned first place at the Hilliard Darby competition on Sunday, Jan. 7.

They placed second place at the Dublin Jerome competition on Sunday, Jan. 14.

They scored a 76.1 at their first competition and worked hard to increase their score by eight points to 84.1.

The team has two more competitions. Cheer for the Cure in Canal Winchester and Go Red for Women in Troy. The team is comprised of girls kindergarten through sixth grade.

Sign-ups for competition cheer begin in September.

Mindy Donnelly is head coach for the team, assisted by Coach Rachel Miller.

The Pioneer Optimist Youth Competition Cheerleaders are front row from left: Hannah Wolfe, Kaylie Miller and Taylor Wilkins; second row: Abbey Lewis and Savannah Higgins; third row: Kenlie Peyton, Lyndsey Allen, Ava Riddlebaugh, Daisy Henderson, Riley Magginis, Jocelyn Solano and Josie Miller. Contributed photo