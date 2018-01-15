OWU women fall at Allegheny

Sophomore guard Claire Sterling (West Jefferson) and senior guard Kayla Richard (Minster) scored buckets to break a 48-48 tie and give Ohio Wesleyan the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Allegheny answered with a 16-0 run and went on to a 66-55 North Coast Athletic Conference win over the Bishops on Saturday in Meadville, Pa.

Sterling knocked down a jumper from the lane and Richard followed with a lay-in to give Ohio Wesleyan a 52-48 lead with 5:11 left in regulation time.

Brooke Smith answered with a 3-point play for the Gators, Delaney Arbore followed with a lay-in and a pair of free throws to give the Gators the lead, and Rylee Donovan added a pair of free throws. A Brooke Smith 3-point play and a Julianna Skowron lay-in wrapped up the 16-0 Allegheny run, which put the Gators up, 64-52, with 1:18 remaining.

Ohio Wesleyan had taken the lead with an early 17-0 run. Sophomore post Elea Karras (Bellbrook/Miami Valley) hit a pair of lay-ins sandwiched around a lay-up by junior guard Erin Delaney (Toledo/Notre Dame Academy), freshman guard Tia Karras (Bellbrook/Miami Valley) followed with a 3-pointer, and sophomore guard Claire Sterling (West Jefferson) and sophomore guard Nicole Popovich (Rocky River) added lay-ins.

Freshman guard Morgan King (Xavier/Dayton Carroll) closed out the Bishop run with a sequence in which she drove for a lay-in, drew a foul on the play, missed the free throw, grabbed the offensive rebound, and scored on a putback to give Ohio Wesleyan a 19-4 lead with 4:40 left in the first half.

The Bishops led by as many as 17 points, that coming at 25-8 early in the second quarter, and still led by a 29-15 count with 3:34 left in the first half before Allegheny assembled an 8-2 run kate in the half and scored the first 7 points of the second half, pulling within 32-30 on a Delaney Arbore 3-pointer.

Sterling connected on a 3-pointer to extend the Bishop lead to 37-32, but the Gators scored the next 6 points as Arbore had 2 baskets and Rylee Donovan added a fast-break bucket to give Allegheny a 38-37 lead, and the third quarter would end with the teams deadlocked at 44.

Sterling led the Bishops with 14 points, Popovich had a team-high 10 rebounds, and King had 4 assists.

Arbore led Allegheny with 15 points.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

