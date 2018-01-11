WJ places third at Yinger Inv.

Both the West Jefferson and Jonathan Alder high school wrestling teams competed last weekend in the Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational held at Nelsonville-York.

The event was won by Steubenville (375.5 points) with the host placing second (275.5). West Jeff finished a solid third (211), while Alder was 11th (96) out of the 19 teams competing.

West Jeff managed to place that high without a single weight class champion. The Roughriders got second-place finishes from juniors Hunter Braithwaite (220 pounds) and Chet Lohr (285).

Other West Jeff placers included junior Joey Buckland (third, 126), senior Mark Woodard (third, 152), senior Jesse Kean (fourth, 132) and senior Nate Wilson (fourth, 182).

Jonathan Alder did have a champion, as senior Jacob Johnson won the title at 126 pounds, defeating Newcomerstown’s Logan Hursey 6-5 in the final. Alder’s only other placer was senior Dylan Boysel who was third at 195.

Jonathan Alder will return to tournament action Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Marion County Invitational.

West Jefferson’s next tournament will be the following weekend at Jonathan Alder’s Ron Thomas Invitational.

