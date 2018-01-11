OSU, Purdue to wrestle at Graham Jan. 28

ST. PARIS — When Ohio State takes on Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Graham High School, the wrestling hotbed of Champaign County will be treated to some first-class Big Ten action. Wrestling will begin at 1 p.m. that day.

Tickets are on sale at Graham High School, but fewer than 100 remain and Ohio State’s allotment has already sold out.

OSU will battle the Boilermakers in what is sure to be an exciting dual for the community.

It will also be a homecoming of sorts for some of the Buckeyes.

Their roster features locals Bo Jordan, a redshirt senior at 174 pounds; Micah Jordan, a redshirt junior at 157 and Kaleb Romero, a freshman at 174 pounds.

All three claimed multiple prep state championships for Champaign County schools, with Bo and Micah graduating from Graham and Romero from Mechanicsburg.

“It is really neat that we have a national wrestling power like Ohio State come to our school for a Big Ten dual. Ohio State is currently ranked number one in the country. Having them wrestle at Graham High School is great for our program as well as our community,” Graham wrestling coach Jeff Jordan said. “The Graham community has supported our wrestling team for many years in our quest to win state championships. Our community is really excited to come and be a part of something special.”

As for the locals, Bo is a three-time All-American and NCAA runner-up last season at 174 pounds. He finished third at 165 pounds in both 2015 and 2016.

He won the Big Ten at 174 pounds last season and was runner-up in 2015 and 2016 at 165.

Bo is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten winner and a two-time NWCA Academic All-American.

At Graham, he was a four-time state champion and went 182-1 with 122 pins.

Micah was an All-American last season at 149 pounds, finishing fourth in the nation. He was runner-up in the Big Ten.

At Graham, he was a four-time state champion.

Kaleb was a four-time state champion at Mechanicsburg, going 202-3 in his four years. He went 52-0 in his junior year and 52-0 in his senior year and did not yield a single offensive point for his entire senior campaign, leading Mechanicsburg to its first state title.

The Jordan family isn’t done sending Buckeyes to Columbus, either, as Rocky, the youngest Jordan, has also committed to Ohio State. He is the prohibitive favorite to win another state title this season at Graham.

“Every wrestler on the Ohio State team is ranked in the top eight of their respective weight class. Also, Ohio State has the best wrestler in the world in Olympic champion Kyle Snyder. Southwest Ohio has had a long history of high school wrestling and it is an honor to have the Buckeyes come to Graham,” Coach Jordan said. “For me personally, it will be a privilege to see my sons wrestling again at Graham High School, where their journey all began.”