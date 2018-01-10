Cracking the polls

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 38. Defiance (1) 38. London 32 . McArthur Vinton County 26. Warren Howland 25. Thornville Sheridan 24. New Philadelphia 23. Kettering Alter (2) 20. Perry 17. Cambridge 16. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

There are no Madison County boys or girls basketball teams in the top 10 of the latest Associated Press state basketball rankings but a couple squads are knocking on the door.

The London High School girls basketball team is 11-1 and is currently 13th in Division II. The Red Raiders are the only Central District team ranked in the top 20.

The top-ranked teams in D-II across the state are Beloit West Branch, Gates Mills Gilmour and Germantown Valley View.

Boys

The Shekinah Christian boys (7-2) are ranked 15th in the latest D-IV state poll.

Fort Loramie, McDonald and Hannibal River are the three highest ranked teams in the state in the division.

Berne Union (No. 6) and Tree of Life (No. 7) are the other Central Ohio squads ranked in the top 10.

Shekinah will square off with Tree of Life Friday in a MOCAL clash at Shekinah starting at 7:30 p.m.

London girls basketball coach Kevin Long gives Red Raiders center Hannah Coleman instruction during a win over Grandview last week. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_KevinLong.jpg London girls basketball coach Kevin Long gives Red Raiders center Hannah Coleman instruction during a win over Grandview last week. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

London girls, Shekinah boys state ranked

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Girls Division II 1. Beloit W. Branch (3) 10-0 93 2. Gates Mills Gilmour (6) 9-1 91 3. Germantown Valley View (2) 11-0 86 4. Zanesville Maysville (1) 11-0 76 5. Tol. Rogers (1) 8-1 74 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 10-1 55 7. Akr. SVSM 9-2 46 8. Trotwood-Madison 9-1 45 9. Bellevue (1) 11-1 41 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 11-1 39 Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 38. Defiance (1) 38. London 32. McArthur Vinton County 26. Warren Howland 25. Thornville Sheridan 24. New Philadelphia 23. Kettering Alter (2) 20. Perry 17. Cambridge 16. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.