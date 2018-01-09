WJ spaghetti dinner returns

The West Jefferson Athletics Boosters will be holding its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. each day.

The dinner will be carry out only from Ann & Tony’s, 211 E. Main St., West Jefferson.

The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, dressing, bread and dessert.

Tickets can be purchased at the high school and middle school office between the 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or from any athletic booster. You can also call Dave and Liz Harper at 614-879-8401 to request tickets. The cost per ticket is $12.

West Jefferson school administrators prepare to purchase their tickets to the West Jefferson Athletics Boosters Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. They are from left: Matt Adams, Director of Athletics; William Mullett, Superintendent; Liz Harper, project coordinator; Mike Bute, High School Principal; Debi Omen, Middle School Principal; and Shawn Buescher, Middle School/High School Dean of Students and Head Football Coach. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_WEST-JEFF-spaghetti.jpg West Jefferson school administrators prepare to purchase their tickets to the West Jefferson Athletics Boosters Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. They are from left: Matt Adams, Director of Athletics; William Mullett, Superintendent; Liz Harper, project coordinator; Mike Bute, High School Principal; Debi Omen, Middle School Principal; and Shawn Buescher, Middle School/High School Dean of Students and Head Football Coach. Contributed photo