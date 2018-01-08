Getting it done

The London High School girls basketball team continues to show it’s depth, balance and ability on a nightly basis.

Playing without arguably their best player, senior Emily Minner, who’s out with an injury, the Lady Red Raiders (10-1, 5-0 in MSL) continue to play well and picked up their 10th win in 11 games with 64-51 triumph over visiting Grandview Heights Friday, Jan. 5.

The Raiders got contributions from nearly every member of their roster in the key Mid-State League Ohio Division win.

Kaitlin Patterson (17 points), Hannah Coleman (16) and Malorie Colwell (10) all reached double figures in the win. But they weren’t the only contributors. Rachael Alexander scored eight, while four others scored.

London will step out of league play to host Kenton Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 and will then welcome MSL foe Columbus Academy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Jonathan Alder 92,

St. Paris Graham 32

The Lady Pioneers (6-6, 4-2 in CBC) barely broke a sweat in a lopsided win over visiting St. Paris Graham Saturday, Jan. 6.

Alder held the opposition to single-digit scoring numbers in all four quarters and ran at every opportunity it could get.

It was a total team effort for Jonathan Alder High School as 12 players scored in the win, including Melissa Walbom (15 points), Sydney Bourquin (12) McKenna Huff (11), Abby Jones (11) and Emily Davis (10) all in double figures.

The 4-2 league mark is one game behind the 5-1 mark of Springfield Shawnee and a half game back of Tecumseh’s 4-1.

West Jefferson 50,

Springfield Catholic Central 33

The Roughriders (6-5) powered their way to a Ohio Heritage Conference win Saturday.

Sidney Looby led all scorers by finishing with 21 points. Gabbie King just missed out on reaching the double-figure plateau with nine points.

Boys basketball

Shekinah Christian 60,

Madison Christian 39

The Flames (7-2, 6-0 in MOCAL) stayed red hot in league play with a comfortable win over host Madison Christian (6-2, 2-2) Saturday.

Shekinah got off to a fast start thanks in large part to five steals in the opening five minutes of the game and a three-point buzzer beater by Joel Headings to end the first quarter. The squad was ahead 24-12 after the first eight minutes of action and never looked back.

In the game Shekinah forced 26 turnovers, half of those came in the pivotal first quarter alone.

The Flames balanced offensive attack was led by Headings’ 15 points. Austin Lynn (12), Tucker Beachy (11) also helped lead the Flames to their sixth straight conference victory to start the season. Cade Randall scored a game-high 16 points for Madison Christian.

Shekinah will have a key first-place MOCAL match-up Friday, Jan. 12, as the Flames will host fellow league unbeaten Tree of Life (9-1, 4-0). The JV game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity around 7:30 p.m.

Bexley 58,

London 36

The Red Raiders (5-7, 0-4 in MSL Ohio) played a tough first half but were unable to keep up with the visiting Lions (7-4, 1-3) Saturday afternoon.

London trailed just 24-20 at the half but was outscored 16-7 in the third quarter. The Lions continued to pull away with a string fourth quarter.

Stuart Weyrich led London with 10 points, while Trey Woodyard added eight.

Jonathan Alder 56,

Tecumseh 35

The Pioneers (8-2, 4-0 in CBC Kenton Trail) remained perfect in league play with a home win over Tecumseh Friday.

Alder used a tough defense and the three-point shot to get its fourth league win. The Pioneers connected on 12 three-point shots.

Jacob Koenig scored 24 points and hit five shots from the three-point arc. Jaron Wheelbarger made four en route to a 14-point night.

Greeneview 72,

West Jefferson 60

The Roughriders dropped its season overall mark to 6-4 with a tough loss Friday at Greeneview.

LHS fights through injury

