WJ grad playing well at OWU

Wooster junior Anna Gibbs scored on back-to-back possessions to cap a 10-1 run in the second quarter and the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team never led again in a 59-53 loss in NCAC action Saturday afternoon at Branch Rickey Arena in Delaware.

“I think at the beginning of the game, we didn’t play with the purpose that we had talked about the last couple of days … which is frustrating,” Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) coach Stacey Ungashick Lobdell said.

Gibbs scored 21 points to lead the Fighting Scots (3-11, 1-4), who snapped an 11-game losing streak after winning their first two games of the season.

Sarah Rapacz and Cat Fiorito had nine rebounds apiece for Wooster, which outrebounded OWU 24-14 in the second half and 44-35 overall.

OWU had control thanks to a 6-0 spurt to close the first quarter that was extended to an 8-0 run early in the second. Claire Sterling capped the run with a buzzer-beater to close the first and a basket to open the second.

“I think Claire’s really turned the corner — personally and as a player,” Ungashick Lobdell said. “She’s decided that she’s going to do whatever she has to do to improve herself as a player and I really feel that now, she’s not only playing to her potential, but she’s really focused on technical things and she’s really doing a good job fundamentally.”

But, the Scots started the second half 6-0 on layups by Akwia Tilton, Gibbs and Erica Roberts to extend a 28-24 halftime lead to 10.

OWU got it as close as three on three occasions in the fourth quarter, but a Gibbs three-pointer pushed the lead to six.

Sterling led with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Elea Karras added 11 for the Battling Bishops (1-13, 0-5), which lost their sixth straight.

“I think the important thing is that this team shows persistence — even if we’re not getting the result we want,” Ungashick Lobdell said. “It’s natural to want to pull apart when you don’t get the result that you want and I haven’t felt that from this team even though it’s (disappointing or frustrating).”

Claire Sterling records double-double for Bishops