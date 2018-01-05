Flames shoot way to victory

The Shekinah Christian boys basketball team opened the 2018 portion of the schedule with a hard-fought 63-51 victory over host Granville Christian Thursday, Jan. 4.

Just as refreshing for Flames fans was the fact that the team was at full strength for the first time all season. With various injuries to key players for the first part of the season Shekinah was playing shorthanded up to this point. With a full roster again there is reason for optimism.

The Flames (6-2, 5-0 in MOCAL) used a first half shooting barrage from beyond the three-point line to take a 34-21 halftime lead. Coach Keith Lambert’s team hit eight three-pointers in the first half and a total of 10 for the game.

Shekinah was lead by Austin Lynn’s 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists. Anthony Conte and Joel Headings each scored 12 points in the win.

Ben Hershberger returned from injury to score nine points, while John Michael Hershberger also returned from injury to dish out five assists.

It was a balanced attack for Shekinah as 10 players played at least a full quarter (eight minutes), but no one played more than 20 minutes. All 10 of those played scored.

Granville Christian was led by Landon Sanford, who scored a game-high 25 points.

The Flames will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 6, against visiting Madison Christian (5-5, 2-2 in MOCAL). The JV game tips at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity squad around 7:30 p.m.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

