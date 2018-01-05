Weather cancels MPHS game Friday

A number of area high schools were closed Friday, Jan. 5, due to frigid weather conditions, but most evening sporting events will go on as planned.

The London girls home basketball game with Grandview will be played tonight as originally scheduled, with a tip time around 7:30 p.m.

LHS director of athletics Jim Wolverton said the game would be played because the decision to cancel school was temperature-based and not road-condition based.

The Jonathan Alder boys home basketball game with visiting Tecumseh will also be played, as will West Jefferson’s boys game at Jamestown Greeneview, both of those contests are scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m.

However. the Madison-Plains boys basketball home game with West-Liberty Salem scheduled for Friday night has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.