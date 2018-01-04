Special donation

Madison County Special Olympics recently raffled off a football autographed by Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. The proceeds from the raffle were donated to breast cancer research. Madison Health’s Kelly Snyder was presented a check by Lincoln Comer, Director of Special Olympics and Community Recreation for Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
