Special donation

Madison County Special Olympics recently raffled off a football autographed by Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. The proceeds from the raffle were donated to breast cancer research. Madison Health’s Kelly Snyder was presented a check by Lincoln Comer, Director of Special Olympics and Community Recreation for Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_DUKE.jpg Madison County Special Olympics recently raffled off a football autographed by Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. The proceeds from the raffle were donated to breast cancer research. Madison Health’s Kelly Snyder was presented a check by Lincoln Comer, Director of Special Olympics and Community Recreation for Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Contributed photo