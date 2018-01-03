Best of 2017 Part 2

As the calendar turned from December to January and from 2017 to 2018, The Madison Press sports staff takes a look back at the biggest local sports stories from the past 12 months. Instead of trying to put them in a numerical order and placing one accomplishment above another, the staff will let the athletic achievements and stories stand on their own. This is part two of a two part story.

3 county teams make football playoffs

It was a banner year for high school football in Madison County as a record number of squads qualified for the OHSAA state playoffs.

West Jefferson qualified for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, Jonathan Alder made the postseason for the third straight year and London made it’s first appearance in the postseason in 18 years.

The Red Raiders (8-3) put up a valiant fight before falling in their playoff opener 10-7 at Cincinnati Wyoming. Despite the outcome, coach Kyle Cutler was proud of his young team for making history.

“The effort tonight was tremendous,” Cutler said following the game. “When the first thing the opposing coaches who don’t know you, are from a different area and they’re commenting about how tough and how hard your kids fought that says everything about the program. And it’s probably the biggest compliment you can get as a head coach.”

London relied on a number of key seniors, but is expected to return many of the players who contributed to the memorable season.

West Jefferson (12-1) advanced all the way to a Division V regional final before dropping its only game of the season.

And even though the 42-7 loss at the hands of Middletown Madison was tough to swallow, the Roughriders had plenty to be proud of.

Jonathan Alder (8-3) made the playoffs for the third straight season, but like the two appearances prior it lasted just one game. The Pioneers were knocked off by state powerhouse Clinton-Massie 17-7.

Longtime MPHS coach passes away

Anyone who’s spent any time at a sporting event at Madison-Plains High School in the last 30 years or so likely had an interaction with Don Beatty.

The longtime Golden Eagles athletics supporter has coached multiple sports, volunteered his time in multiple different ways and was a true ambassador for the Madison-Plains High School athletic community.

Beatty passed away in his home back in May, sending a shock wave through the Madison-Plains High School community.

“He was about as classy a guy as you’re every going to find,” Madison-Plains High School director of athletics Matt Mason said.

Mason said Beatty, who always seemed to be in and around the school. Whether it was coaching, helping with concessions, socializing with Eagles fans or helping direct guests around to the school around, Beatty tried his best to help out wherever he was needed.

“Don didn’t miss an athletic event,” Mason said. “He supported all of our teams and our athletes. He developed relationships with student athletes for years.

“He was one of those guys I would reach out to if I needed something, and he was always there to say yes. He coached football and softball and was wherever we needed him and would help wherever he could. You can’t replace a guy like Don. There is a very small group of people like that out there. He was humble and helpful and would do anything for this school and community. You have to celebrate everything he did for us.”

Alder softball advances to state final 4

It was a run even those close to the program didn’t necessarily expect.

Jonathan Alder (22-5) went into the season with a number of question marks. The Lady Pioneers had a stud catcher, a returning pitcher and a collection of talented, wide-eye freshmen.

The Pioneers had their share of ups and downs during the regular season, but once the postseason arrived the squad was able to rely on that All-Ohio catcher (Kayla Fredendall), that solid pitcher (Katelyn Perkins) and those youngsters who quickly grew into not just contributors but into team leaders.

A 12-inning marathon win against Granville in the D-II district semifinal proved to be the launching point for Alder’s postseason ride. The Lady Pioneers scored four times in the bottom of the 12th, erasing a 9-6 deficit and giving them a wave of momentum heading into the district final.

A district title and an impressive regional semifinal win over Springfield Shawnee, put Alder one game away from the state final four. The squad battled Greenville into extra innings and then Fredendall delivered a hit for the ages. The Appalachian State University signee hit a towering walk-off home run to give Alder a thrilling victory and a spot in the final four.

“I couldn’t believe they pitched to her,” coach Dave McGrew said of Fredendall’s home run. “She hit two home runs in the regional semi. I really couldn’t believe they pitched to her. I mean you had first and second open. I thought for sure they were going to walk her, but I thought (Emily) Walker would have got the hit. And then if they had a mistake there they didn’t want (Jillian) Jakse. Our top three I’d put against anybody in the state. I love our team, man. I just love our team. Wow. I’m ready to go celebrate with them.”

The memorable run to the final four ended with a 14-6 loss to Lakewood at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Pioneers bowling teams advance to state

Getting to the state tournament every year isn’t as easy as the Jonathan Alder bowling teams make it out to be.

Both Alder teams found themselves competing at the biggest meet of the season, the OHSAA state championships at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in early March.

Neither team had the finish it had hoped. The Alder girls despite having state championship aspirations finished seventh, while the boys came in 11th.

WJ wrestlers make podium

There were no state wrestling champions from Madison County in 2017, but a pair of West Jefferson athletes finished on the award podium at the OHSAA state championships at Ohio State University.

West Jefferson seniors Josh Doherty (160 pounds) and Jake Burns (195) didn’t finish as high as they would have liked, but both finished their last high school wrestling careers on the coveted platform.

Doherty placed fourth at 160, not a bad spot at all considering his quarterfinal loss Friday morning required him to wrestle his way through the consolation round.

“My goal here coming in was as long as I place top four I wasn’t going to be disappointed,” he said. “Because coming in there are always going to be upsets and crazy things that go on.”

Burns also returned to the award’s podium with an eighth-place finish at 195 pounds.

Alder boys return to state cross country

The future is bright for the Jonathan Alder High School boys cross country program.

The Pioneers boys made the most of their first appearance at the OHSAA state championship meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Running at the state meet for the first time in more than a quarter century, Alder placed 12th out of 20, doing so with a team loaded with underclassmen.

Six of the seven state participants slated to return the Pioneers are set up nicely for a return run at the state meet.

On the girls side, a pair of freshmen also ran at the state and had strong showings. Freshmen Morgan Hicks placed 46th with a time of 19:27.5 and Maddie Davis was 56th in 19:46.3.

