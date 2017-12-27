County teams roll on

The Shekinah Christian boys basketball team is battling through a series of injuries, but the Flames managed to close out the 2017 portion of the schedule with a hard-fought 60-47 win over host Northside Christian Thursday, Dec. 21.

Down a couple starters, the Flames (5-2, 4-0 in MOCAL) were able to grind out an important league victory.

Northside scored the first basket of the game, but Shekinah went on a 12-2 and never trailed the rest of the way. Northside got the game to as close as four points in the second half, but timely baskets proved to be the difference for the Flames as they built the advantage back up to 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“Considering that we lost our starting back-court before the season, I’m very pleased with our record at this point in the year,” coach Keith Lambert said. “Our primary goal is to win the MOCAL and we’ve put ourselves exactly where we want to be going into our break, but I feel that our team can really reach another level, which is what we’ll be striving for in the second part of the season.”

Austin Lynn led the Flames with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Anthony Conte added 14 points. Kent Gingerich also reached double figures with 11 points to go with eight assists and three steals.

The Flames will next return to action Jan. 4 at Granville Christian.

The team is hoping the time off will allow it to get healthy and build on a string start to the season.

“We’ve had to change our style a bit this month due to some injuries to returning starters John Michael Hershberger and Ben Hershberger,” Lambert said. “Barring any setbacks, we should have them back for our next game, which will really add to our depth.”

Jonathan Alder 62,

Springfield Northwestern 40

The Pioneers (6-0, 3-0 in CBC) stepped out of league play and came away with their sixth win in as many games Friday, Dec. 22.

Alder turned a close game at the half (27-23 lead) into a comfortable 22-point win.

Sophomore Jackie Santa-Emma continued to stay hot, as he scored a game-high 22 points. Jacob Koenig scored 17, while Jaron Wheelbarger and Cameron Androw both tallied eight. Henry Walker scored seven.

Alder will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at the Bobcat Holiday Classic at Grandview Heights High School. The team will face Johnstown-Monroe Thursday and either Marion Franklin or the host Grandview Friday.

London 48,

Logan Elm 40

The Red Raiders (3-3, 0-2) picked up a non-league win Dec. 22.

The game was decided in the third quarter when London outscored the visitors 11-2.

Jimmy Dulin (15 points) and Jake Andrich (13) led the way offensively for the Raiders. The team will be back in action at the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament held at Miami Trace Thursday and Saturday of this week. The other schools competing in the event are Madison-Plains, Miami Trace and Greeneview.

Elgin 63,

West Jefferson 35

The Roughriders (5-3) ran into perhaps its toughest opponent of the season and suffered the consequences.

Elgin came into the contest sporting a perfect record and that didn’t change with a relatively easy win Saturday, Dec. 23.

West Jeff had nine players score led by the efforts of Scotty Hunter (nine) and Jared Vermillion (eight).

Girls basketball

London 42,

Bexley 35

The Lady Red Raiders (8-0, 4-0) stayed perfect on the season, recording a key Mid-State League Ohio Division road win over a solid Bexley (6-2, 3-1) squad Dec. 21.

London trailed by a bucket (29-27) heading into the fourth quarter, but found a way to grind out the win.

Malorie Colwell and Hannah Coleman both scored 12 points in the win, Rachael Alexander added nine and Kaitlin Patterson chipped in seven more.

Shekinah Christian 50,

Madison Christian 24

The Flames (8-2, 5-0) picked up the win Dec. 22 and stayed perfect in MOCAL play.

Kloe Yutzy outscored the opposition all by herself with her 26-point effort. Mandi Scheffel also reached double figures with 12.

London’s Kaitlin Patterson, top, finds a landing spot atop Jonathan Alder’s Peyton Mast during a game earlier this season. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_JDG_5971a_-JAHS-_-Flattened-MAST.jpg London’s Kaitlin Patterson, top, finds a landing spot atop Jonathan Alder’s Peyton Mast during a game earlier this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.