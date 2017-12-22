It’s the holiday (tourney) season

High school athletes are on winter break, but while they won’t be going to class the next couple weeks doesn’t mean they’ll be sitting around.

A number of teams will participate in some type of holiday tournament or event in the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

McDonald’s Holiday Tournament

Both the boys and girls basketball team’s at London and Madison-Plains will participate in the 10th annual tournament hosted by the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown.

This tournament has turned into one where the four schools participating London, Madison-Plains, Miami Trace and Greeneview enjoy the competition but also benefit from having the same teams participating on a yearly basis. The event has become so profitable it’s become a money source the four schools have come to expect and budget.

Every year two of the four schools receive a set $2,000 which goes directly to athletic budgets for the purpose of purchasing new uniforms. This is in addition to the money which is taken at the gate at each school, pooled and split evenly.

“We’re excited to be in because of who we’re playing, but the extra financial benefit is unlike anything we can find anywhere else,” Madison-Plains High School director of athletics Matt Mason said. “We’re very appreciative. We budget for that money, we know when it’s our year to get the extra uniform money and we budget that. Sometimes that’s the only time we can get money for uniforms for some of those other teams.”

London athletic director Jim Wolverton agreed that the money that comes from being part of this tournament helps his athletic department survive financially.

“This tournament helps tremendously, we always count on that check, it’s always beneficial, we use this money for uniforms so either the boys or girls basketball will get new uniforms every four years.”

This year Miami Trace and Greeneview will receive the uniform funds.

The girls varsity teams will play their tournament at Jamestown Greeneview High School Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 29. In the first game Miami Trace will tangle with Madison-Plains at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will be followed by London taking on the host Rams at 8 p.m.

The two teams that lose on Wednesday will play in the consolation game Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the championship game Friday at 8 p.m.

The boys varsity teams will play at Miami Trace High School Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. In the first game Thursday, London will take on Greeneview at 6:30 p.m. which will be followed by Madison-Plains taking on the host Miami Trace at 8 p.m. The consolation game will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the championship game following around 8 p.m.

Madison-Plains High School is hosting the JV boys portion of the tournament Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 with the games being played at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on both dates. London is hosting the JV girls portion of the tourney Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. Those games will be also be played at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Grandview Bobcat Holiday Classic

The Jonathan Alder varsity boys basketball team will play in the Bobcat Holiday Classic at Grandview Heights High School Dec. 28-29.

The Pioneers will square off with Johnstown-Monroe Thursday at 6 p.m. with the host Bobcats playing Marion Harding at 7:30 p.m. The two losing teams will play at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be followed by the two winners in the championship game at 6:30 p.m.

The JV Pioneers will be in the same tournament on the same dates. They will play 3 p.m. Thursday with the game times Friday coming at 1:30 p.m. (consolation) and 3 p.m. (championship).

Wrestling

West Jefferson Invitational Tournament

The Roughriders will once again welcome in a strong field for the West Jefferson Invitational Tournament which will be held Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at the high school. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Jonathan Alder and Madison-Plains will both send their teams to the event which features teams of different sizes from across not only Central Ohio but across the state.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

