Posted on by

WJ’s Keith heading south


West Jefferson senior Harlie Keith recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands which is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC). Keith (sitting), a pitcher-infielder was joined in her signing by family members from left: Korbin Keith, Jennifer Keith and Jeff Keith.


West Jefferson senior Harlie Keith recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands which is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC). Keith (sitting), a pitcher-infielder was joined in her signing by family members from left: Korbin Keith, Jennifer Keith and Jeff Keith.

West Jefferson senior Harlie Keith recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands which is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC). Keith (sitting), a pitcher-infielder was joined in her signing by family members from left: Korbin Keith, Jennifer Keith and Jeff Keith.
http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_DSC_0147.jpgWest Jefferson senior Harlie Keith recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands which is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC). Keith (sitting), a pitcher-infielder was joined in her signing by family members from left: Korbin Keith, Jennifer Keith and Jeff Keith.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:30 pm |    

Lovejoy’s Market IGA closes its doors

Lovejoy’s Market IGA closes its doors
5:08 pm |    

Walmart hosts LPD’s ‘Shop With a Cop’

Walmart hosts LPD’s ‘Shop With a Cop’
10:22 pm |    

On the front lines of drug crisis, police split on Narcan

On the front lines of drug crisis, police split on Narcan