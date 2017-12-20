WJ’s Keith heading south

West Jefferson senior Harlie Keith recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands which is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a member of the Mid-South Conference (MSC). Keith (sitting), a pitcher-infielder was joined in her signing by family members from left: Korbin Keith, Jennifer Keith and Jeff Keith.

