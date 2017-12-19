Powering up!

Power up!

The Madison-Plains Power Lifting Club traveled to Springfield Northeastern to compete in the Eric Wheeler Invitational Saturday, Dec. 16 and came home with a boatload of hardware.

Heading into the tournament the Madison-Plains High School boys were ranked second in the state of Ohio in the small school division and the girls were ranked sixth. After the competition had ended for the evening, both the Madison-Plains High School Power Lifting boys and girls had finished first overall.

This is the first time in the school’s history that the boys and girls both finished first as a team in the same tournament.

Madison-Plains Power Lifting continues to prove that its not only the best in the area, but also one of the best in the state in the small school divisions. The Golden Eagles had 42 lifters and 32 of them brought home medals.

The following lifters broke meet records in their weight classes: 11-12th grade 120-pound weight class Rachel Guiette broke the dead lift record at 260 pounds, 11-12th grade 130-pound Kennedy Clifton had a 275 pound dead lift, 11-12th grade 200-pound Tim Gillian with a 450 pound dead lift and 9-10th grade 225-pound Matt Holbrook broke the bench press record of 270 pounds.

“The lifters have been working hard to achieve their goals for the first part of the season,” Coach Mike Siders said.

He credits Coach Paul Bryant as well as the Golden Eagles parents and the school administration’s support to be able to work with some of the best students/lifters in the state of Ohio.

Madison-Plains Power Lifting’s next event will be at Kenton Ridge High School on Jan. 27.

Members of the Madison-Plains Power Lifting team pose for a photo after both the boys and girls teams each won championships in the Eric Wheeler Invitational held at Springfield Northeastern Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-4.jpg Members of the Madison-Plains Power Lifting team pose for a photo after both the boys and girls teams each won championships in the Eric Wheeler Invitational held at Springfield Northeastern Saturday. Contributed photo Madison-Plains Courtney Cress competes in the dead lift competition Saturday at Northeastern. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-2.jpg Madison-Plains Courtney Cress competes in the dead lift competition Saturday at Northeastern. Contributed photo Byron Hamilton works hard to get the weight up in the dead lift competetion at Northeastwern Friday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-6.jpg Byron Hamilton works hard to get the weight up in the dead lift competetion at Northeastwern Friday. Contributed photo Members of the Madison-Plains High School girls Power Lifting team pose with their first-place trophy Saturday after winning the Eric Wheeler Invitational. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-3.jpg Members of the Madison-Plains High School girls Power Lifting team pose with their first-place trophy Saturday after winning the Eric Wheeler Invitational. Contributed photo Plains’ Kennedy Clifton prepares to do a dead lift during the event Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-5.jpg Plains’ Kennedy Clifton prepares to do a dead lift during the event Saturday. Contributed photo MPHS’ Vadym Yarulin competes in the bench press. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift-7.jpg MPHS’ Vadym Yarulin competes in the bench press. Contributed photo A collection of Madison-Plains High School athletes look on during the Power Lifting event at Northeastern. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_lift1.jpg A collection of Madison-Plains High School athletes look on during the Power Lifting event at Northeastern. Contributed photo

MPHS hoist championship trophies

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

