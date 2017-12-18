Boys teams earn wins

There was a mix of good and bad as the Shekinah Christian boys basketball team played a pair of games over the weekend.

The Flames (4-2, 3-0 in MOCAL) split a pair of games, knocking off visiting Granville Christian 43-27 Friday before failing to keep up with Bishop Ready in a 71-45 loss Saturday.

In the league win Friday, the game’s momentum swung back and forth the whole contest. Shekinah led 17-7 after the first quarter, but was outscored 14-2 in the second quarter. Shekinah finally took charge in the fourth quarter as it shut out the opposition 12-0.

Austin Lynn (14, 12 rebounds) and Joel Headings (13) combined to score 27 points, the same amount scored by the Lions.

In the loss to the Silver Knights (6-0), Ready raced out to a big lead and never looked back. Shekinah found itself behind 26-7 after just eight minutes of play.

Points were hard to come by for the Flames, as Tucker Beachy and Lynn were the only two players to score in double figures, each finishing with 12 points. Lynn also had 10 rebounds and nine blocks, just missing out on a triple double.

Shekinah will return to action Thursday, Dec. 21, when it plays at Northside Christian.

Jonathan Alder 32,

St. Paris Graham 24

The two teams combined to scored just 12 first half points, but it was the Pioneers (5-0) which picked up the offensive pace in a more productive second half and pulled away for the victory.

Alder led 7-5 at the break but scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters.

No Pioneer players scored in double figures but Cameron Androw (seven), Henry Walker (seven), Jacob Koenig (six), Jackie Santa-Emma (six), Jaron Wheelbarger (five) and Daniel Heinig (one) all scored.

West Jefferson 66,

Northeastern 47

The Roughriders (3-2) got balanced scoring and played solid defense in picking up a win at Northeastern Friday.

Scotty Hunter (18), Ben Casey (17) and Jared Vermillion (10) combined to score 45 points in the win. Joe Thompson just missed the mark, finishing with eight.

Madison-Plains 68,

Southeastern 60

The Golden Eagles knocked off the visiting Trojans for the first time in five years, doing so in front of a large home crowd Friday night.

“This was really a special effort by our guys in a special enlivenment for high school basketball,” coach Joe B. Stewart said. “Pretty cliche, I know, but truly a team victory. Our balance inside and outside with our scoring and our defense really rising to the occasion pushed us over the top. We have a healthy respect of Southwestern’s program and given their history with us recently. This was a big hurdle for our guys to overcome.

“I’m proud of their effort, but more proud of their execution in the fourth quarter. We told our guys in our huddle before the quarter that everyone talks about dominating the fourth, but it takes something special to get it done.”

Madison-Plain High School outscored Southeastern 24-13 in the final frame.

Ian Richards had a career night with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jeffrey Wittman finished with 16 points. Junior Spencer Ruzicka had 11 points and seven rebounds. Matt Johnson (nine) and Jarrett Vallery (six) had solid scoring nights.

Girls basketball

London 49,

Washington 42

The Red Raiders (7-0) picked up another big road win, this one coming Saturday in a non-league tilt at Washington Court House.

London continued to play good defense allowing just 11 points in the first half. The host Lions made a run at the Raiders in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.

Coach Kevin Long’s team got 16 points from Malorie Colwell and 11 more from Rachel Alexander.

Springfield Shawnee 48,

Jonathan Alder 46

The Lady Pioneers (4-4) came up short in this Central Buckeye Conference road game Saturday.

Fairbanks 35,

West Jefferson 18

The Lady Roughriders (4-4) struggled to score and suffered the consequences Saturday against the visiting Panthers.

Alexis Bowman and Gabbie King scored eight points apiece in the loss.

London girls stay unbeaten

