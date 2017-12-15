Special Olympics tourney a success

How is this for an encore?

Earlier in the fall, Madison County hosted the first-ever, state-sanctioned Special Olympics Flag Football Tournament.

On Dec. 9, Madison County turned its attention to the hardwood by hosting its first-ever Holiday Invitational Tournament for school-age teams. The games were held at Fairhaven School, on the campus of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Ironically, the tournament idea started involving the aforementioned gridiron sport.

“While attending the State Flag Football tournament some of the local coordinators had time to chat,” said Lincoln Comer, Director of Special Olympics and Community Recreation for Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “Many complained about having school age basketball teams, but no one to play.”

So, Comer, no stranger to organizing things for Special Olympians, put together the tournament.

The team who traveled the furthest — the Toledo Public Rockets — captured the first-place trophy. They were followed in order by the Tigers of Madison County and Marysville Public Monarchs. Each athlete whose team finished in the top three received an individual medal.

Members of the JV Tigers are Houston Gray, Logan Green, Jonathan Poplin, Hunter Price, Courtney Salters, and Nick Dummitt. They are coached by Butch Scott.

“The tournament was a huge success,” Comer said, “and will become an annual event going forward.”

Madison County Tiger Houston Gray dribbles ahead of a crowd of his teammates and opponents from Toledo Public in the local Special Olympics first-annual Holiday Invitational Tournament held at London’s Fairhaven School on Dec. 9. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_DSC_0099.jpg Madison County Tiger Houston Gray dribbles ahead of a crowd of his teammates and opponents from Toledo Public in the local Special Olympics first-annual Holiday Invitational Tournament held at London’s Fairhaven School on Dec. 9. Contributed photo | MCBDD