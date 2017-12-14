High School Schedule

Friday, Dec. 15
Bowling
Jonathan Alder at Bellefontaine at TP Lanes, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Whitehall at London, 7:30 p.m.
Southeastern at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
St. Paris Graham at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.
Granville Christian at Shekinah Christian, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
London at Blanchester, 5 p.m.
Madison-Plains at East Clinton, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 16
Girls basketball
Fairbanks at West Jefferson, 1 p.m.
London at Worthington Christian, 2:15 p.m.
Jonathan Alder at Springfield Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shekinah Christian at Bishop Ready, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Madison-Plains, West Jeff at Xenia Tournament, 10 a.m.
London at Blanchester, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 18
Girls basketball
Zane Trace at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boys basketball
Horizon Science at London, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.
West-Liberty Salem at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Wrestling
West Jefferson at River Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellefontaine at Jonathan Alder, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21
Girls basketball
London at Bexley, 7:15 p.m.
Madison-Plains at Springfield Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
West Jefferson at West-Liberty Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Shekinah Christian at Northside Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shekinah Christian at Northside Christian, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22
Girls basketball
Madison Christian at Shekinah Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Logan Elm at London, 7:30 p.m.
Greenon at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.
Jonathan Alder at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at Triad, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23
Boys basketball
West Jefferson at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.