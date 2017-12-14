Posted on by

High School Schedule


Friday, Dec. 15

Bowling

Jonathan Alder at Bellefontaine at TP Lanes, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball

Whitehall at London, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paris Graham at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.

Granville Christian at Shekinah Christian, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

London at Blanchester, 5 p.m.

Madison-Plains at East Clinton, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Girls basketball

Fairbanks at West Jefferson, 1 p.m.

London at Worthington Christian, 2:15 p.m.

Jonathan Alder at Springfield Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shekinah Christian at Bishop Ready, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Madison-Plains, West Jeff at Xenia Tournament, 10 a.m.

London at Blanchester, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Girls basketball

Zane Trace at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Horizon Science at London, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

West-Liberty Salem at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Wrestling

West Jefferson at River Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellefontaine at Jonathan Alder, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Girls basketball

London at Bexley, 7:15 p.m.

Madison-Plains at Springfield Catholic Central, 6 p.m.

West Jefferson at West-Liberty Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Shekinah Christian at Northside Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shekinah Christian at Northside Christian, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

Girls basketball

Madison Christian at Shekinah Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Logan Elm at London, 7:30 p.m.

Greenon at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Alder at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Triad, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Boys basketball

West Jefferson at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

