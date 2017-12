JA diamond standouts

Austin Hurley, a Jonathan Alder senior, recently signed a commitment letter to play baseball at Ohio Christian University. He was joined at the signing ceremony at the school by from left: Ohio Christian University assistant coach Brian Daria, Ohio Christian University head coach Michael Blevins, Austin Hurley, Diedra Hurley (mom) and Jerry Hurley (dad).

Jonathan Alder senior softball standout Katelyn Perkins recently signed a commitment letter to play softball at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She was joined by from left: Mount Vernon Nazarene University assistant coach Mark Pratt, Elaine Perkins (mom), Katelyn Perkins and Mark Perkins (dad).