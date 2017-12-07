WJ grad picks up honor

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University goalkeeper Ashtyn Webb had a big performance in the playoffs to earn River States Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

A sophomore from London (West Jefferson High School) Webb made 10 saves in the RSC Tournament quarterfinal matchup versus Ohio Christian University. The game resulted in a 0-0 tie after two overtimes with Webb coming up with several huge saves to push things to a penalty shootout.

Ohio Christian ended up advancing to the semifinals in Penalty Kicks, 4-2, but not before Webb stood out for the Pioneers. After her performance in regulation and overtime, she went on to make a save to begin the shootout and then turned around and made her penalty try as Point Park’s first shooter.

The Pioneers ended the year with an 8-8-2 overall record, 5-3-1 in RSC.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_AstynWebb.jpg Sam Robinson | Point Park University Athletics

Ashtyn Webb playing at Point Park University