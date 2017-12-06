Off and running

Impressive. That’s probably the best word to describe the London High School girls basketball team through the first four games of the season.

Coach Kevin Long’s team pushed it’s record to 4-0 with a commanding 51-3 triumph over host Columbus Academy Saturday, Dec. 2, in its Mid-State League Ohio Division opener.

The Lady Raiders got a 15-point effort from Malorie Colwell. Kaitlin Patterson finished with eight, while seven other players scored in the lopsided victory.

The team will return to action Friday, Dec. 8, with a home game against Whitehall, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville 68,

Madison-Plains 18

The Golden Eagles (0-3) suffered through another rough night as they fell at home to the Indians.

The squad will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 7, when it travels to play Greeneview. It will also play at Greenon Saturday, Dec. 9. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson 55,

Wellington 33

The Lady Roughriders (4-1) picked up their fourth win in five tries Tuesday, Dec. 5, as it topped the Jaguars.

The team was led by it’s most experienced players. Hope Lewis (14 points) and Sidney Looby (10) as both scored in double figures. Alexis Bowman added eight and Morgan Boyd chipped in six.

West Jeff opened it’s season with a lopsided loss to North Union but has won four in a row since, including wins over Franklin Heights (56-14), Southeastern (39-35), Northeastern (61-42) and Wellington.

The Roughriders will play at Triad Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then will host Mechanicsburg Saturday also at 7:30 p.m.

Shekinah Christian 51,

Gahanna Christian 15

The Flames (4-1) also won their fourth straight game, knocking off visiting Gahanna Christian Tuesday at Shekinah.

Coach Ernie Yutzy’s team led 20-0 after the first quarter and were comfortably ahead 38-7 at the half.

Madison Miller scored 15 points, while Mandi Scheffel (eight), Natalie Headings (seven), Dani Headings (seven) and Kloe Yutzy (six) all had solid offensive nights.

The Flames will travel to Delaware Christian Thursday at 7 p.m. and will play at Newark Catholic Monday, also at 7 p.m.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

