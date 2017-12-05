Young Eagles learn on the fly

There may be a few more gray hairs atop Kevin Stockham’s head by the end of the season.

That’s because the Madison-Plains girls basketball coach’s patience will be tested as he coaches through a season with an extremely young team.

He knows there will be plenty of challenging moments ahead, but he likes the bunch of girls that he’s working with and sees their potential, even if he’s only seeing it in small flashes right now.

“We have one varsity returning player off a team that went 0-23 and got beat by the average of a lot of points last year,” Stockham said. “The sophomore kids we have all played JV last year. They had success last year, not a lot, but they grew and developed. But it took the course of the season to do that.”

Just how young are the Eagles? Well with just one senior, two juniors and a collection of sophomore and freshman the answer has to be extremely young.

“We only have 11 kids in our program, five of them are freshmen, two of them play a lot,” Stockham said. “Our goal is simple, improve on scoring, try not to get blasted and improve our defensive rebounding. If you can rebound the basketball it helps your offense.”

The team’s top returning player is junior guard Kerrigan Kelley (5-6). Other upperclassmen on the roster include senior Kati Powell (5-9) and junior Courtney Cress (5-7).

Sophomores Alyssa Preece (5-5), Sami Powell (5-7) and Addison Tesi (5-7), along with freshmen Hannah Allen (5-4), Hope Messer (5-3), Ellie Call (5-5), Serenity Huffman (5-7) and Shania Keil (5-6) complete the roster.

The Golden Eagles figure to face plenty of hurdles this season as the schedule remains as tough as ever.

“We want to build every time we play,” the coach said. “Our schedule is brutal. The OHC is brutal. We are size deficient to begin with, and have a lot of inexperienced basketball players.

“We had some success in our scrimmages, we saw some positive things. The kids have to learn to trust themselves and each other.”

