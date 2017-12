High School Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 2

Girls basketball

Cedarville at Madison-Plains, 12:30 p.m.

Northeastern at West Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Ridgemont at Madison-Plains, 3:30 p.m.

Fairbanks at London, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

West Jefferson at Lee Spitzer Invit. at Upper Arlington, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Bowling

St. Paris Graham at Jonathan Alder, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Bowling

Miami Trace, Washington CH at Jonathan Alder, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball

Wellington at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

West Jefferson at Columbus Academy, 7:30 p.m.

London at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Westland at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Girls basketball

Jonathan Alder at Benjamin Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Wrestling

Madison-Plains at Hamilton Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Madison-Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Girls basketball

Whitehall at London, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Springfield Catholic Central at Madison-Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Fairbanks at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Alder at Indian Lake

Saturday, Dec. 9

Wrestling

London, Madison-Plains at Madison-Plains, 10 a.m.

Westland at West Jefferson, 10 a.m.

Jonathan Alder at Big Walnut Classic, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Madison-Plains at Greenon, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

London at Columbus Academy, 7:30 p.m.