College Football Playoff Rankings

Record

1. Clemson — 11-1

2. Auburn — 10-2

3. Oklahoma — 11-1

4. Wisconsin — 12-0

5. Alabama — 11-1

6. Georgia — 11-1

7. Miami — 10-1

8. Ohio St. — 10-2

9. Penn St. — 10-2

10. Southern Cal — 10-2

11. TCU — 10-2

12. Stanford — 9-3

13. Washington – 10-2

14. UCF — 11-0

15. Notre Dame — 9-3

16. Michigan St. — 9-3

17. LSU — 9-3

18. Washington St. – 9-3

19. Oklahoma St. — 9-3

20. Memphis — 10-1

21. Northwestern — 9-3

22. Virginia Tech — 9-3

23. Mississippi St. — 8-4

24. N.C. State — 8-4

25. Fresno St. — 9-3

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 3 (noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. The championship game will be played on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta.