High School Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 30

Girls basketball

Southeastern at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Boys basketball

Shekinah Christian at London, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot Prep at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Fairbanks at Jonathan Alder, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Girls basketball

Cedarville at Madison-Plains, 12:30 p.m.

Northeastern at West Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Ridgemont at Madison-Plains, 3:30 p.m.

Fairbanks at London, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

West Jefferson at Lee Spitzer Invit. at Upper Arlington, 10 a.m.