M-P changes Saturday hoops schedule

Football is king in Ohio.
Those here in the Buckeye State can’t get enough of it.
Knowing exactly who its audience is, the Madison-Plains athletic department has adjusted the start time of the school’s boys basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, so Golden Eagles fans don’t have to choose between Madison-Plains High School hoops and Ohio State University football.
Coach Joe Stewart’s Eagles will play host to Ridgemont in it’s season opener. The JV game will begin at 2 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the varsity game. The contest was originally scheduled to have the JV game start at 6 p.m. which meant Madison-Plains High School would have been playing when Ohio State clashes with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Football Championship that begins at 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis.
For those looking to get more basketball action, the Lady Golden Eagles varsity squad will play host to Cedarville starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The London boys are scheduled to host Fairbanks Saturday evening, but that game will be played at its regularly scheduled time. The freshman game will tip at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the JV and varsity contests.
