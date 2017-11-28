M-P changes Saturday hoops schedule

Football is king in Ohio.

Those here in the Buckeye State can’t get enough of it.

Knowing exactly who its audience is, the Madison-Plains athletic department has adjusted the start time of the school’s boys basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, so Golden Eagles fans don’t have to choose between Madison-Plains High School hoops and Ohio State University football.

Coach Joe Stewart’s Eagles will play host to Ridgemont in it’s season opener. The JV game will begin at 2 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the varsity game. The contest was originally scheduled to have the JV game start at 6 p.m. which meant Madison-Plains High School would have been playing when Ohio State clashes with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Football Championship that begins at 8:15 p.m. in Indianapolis.

For those looking to get more basketball action, the Lady Golden Eagles varsity squad will play host to Cedarville starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The London boys are scheduled to host Fairbanks Saturday evening, but that game will be played at its regularly scheduled time. The freshman game will tip at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the JV and varsity contests.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

