Geib honored posthumously

CLEVELAND — Senior quarterback Gary Muntean earned the North Coast Athletic Conference’s Mike Gregory Offensive Player-of-the-Year honor while sophomore wide receiver Nick Strausbaugh collected the conference’s Newcomer-of-the-Year award, and in all, 10 student-athletes from The College of Wooster football team were named to the all-conference team.

The duo of major award winners were joined on the first-team by senior right guard Clayton Geib, a London High School graduate who unexpectedly passed away Sept. 17. Senior placekicker Trevor Bowden, sophomore defensive tackle D’Andre Brown, senior defensive back Patrick Johnson, senior center Patrick Mohorcic, and senior left tackle Drake Schwenke earned second-team honors, while junior running back Antonio Bailey and sophomore tight end Jacob Lewis earned honorable mention certificates.

Muntean, who elevated to first-team from the 2016 honorable mention squad, re-wrote Wooster’s record book this season. The signal caller led the NCAC in nearly every passing category this season, completing 220-of-337 pass attempts for 3,165 yards and 33 touchdowns, with the yards and touchdowns ranking at the top of the single-season record book at the College.

Strausbaugh exploded onto the football scene with three receptions for 79 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over Bluffton University, and that was a sign of things to come. The sophomore, who was a standout on the 2017 NCAC champion baseball squad, followed the Bluffton game with five straight 100-yard games, and Strausbaugh had seven 100-yard games overall, including an eight-catch, 212-yard first half at Kenyon College that saw the speedy sophomore match the single-game program record for touchdown receptions with four.

Geib is now a two-time all-conference honoree. An honorary member this year, Geib was one of the leaders of a veteran offensive line for the first three games of the season before unexpectedly passing away. For his career, Geib was a three-year starter, and a key member of the top two passing offenses in program history.

Wooster finished its season at 6-4, the team’s best record since 2013

Academic All-District selections

Seniors Jack Marousek and Patrick Mohorcic of The College of Wooster were voted first-team academic all-district for football by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), while classmate Clayton Geib was an honorary selection to the team.

Marousek and Mohorcic now advance to the ballot for Academic All-America consideration.

Marousek, who earned the honor in the Academic All-America program’s specialist category, carries a 3.58 grade-point average as a business economics major. A vital member of the team, Marousek served as Wooster’s holder all four years of his career and also played quarterback.

Mohorcic’s honor adds to a long list of accolades this season, most notably his spot on the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. A political science major holding a 3.61 grade-point average, Mohorcic’s academic highlights include his extensive involvement with APEX, Wooster’s center for Advising, Planning, and Experiential Learning.

Geib, who was an academic all-district honoree last year as well, carried a 3.79 grade-point average as a chemistry major. A standout student, Geib researched organic synthesis of lignin degradation products at the University of North Dakota between his sophomore and junior years, and earned numerous scholarships from the College’s chemistry department, including the Herrick L. Johnson Endowed Scholarship. He earned the 2016 POLYED undergraduate award in organic chemistry.

