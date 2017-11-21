‘Fans and Flames’ a success

Players, coaches and fans of Shekinah Christian School basketball are excited about the start of the 2017-18 season, that was evident Friday, Nov. 17, as the school filled its gymnasium for the inaugural “Fans and Flames” family fun night.

The evening preview began during the school day with a “Media Day” event where the school assembled and students asked interview questions to players and coaches. Questions ranged from “What are your team’s expectations?” (Answer: high for both boys and girls teams) to “Who on the team can dunk?” (Answer: none for the girls and only one for the boys).

A few hours later, the evening tipped off with a “Meet the Teams” event that showcased the Junior High and High School boys and girls teams. Players ran onto the court as they were introduced to their music of choice. Coaches then gave a brief chalk talk before discussing season expectations. The teams ended their time on the court by running a few of their favorite practice drills.

Mixed into the evening were contests that featured future Flames (third through sixth grades) and parents of current players who were pulled from the audience. The final contest was won by alumni Michael Conte, who won a Thanksgiving Day turkey by knocking down consecutive shots from half court.

Following the team introductions, the girls varsity team scrimmaged Shekinah alumni. The match was competitive and ended with the current Flames squad claiming bragging rights.

The evening concluded with a high-spirited alumni game from the men. Alumni who graduated from 1985 to 2017 participated in the game, which unsurprisingly featured tremendous outside shooting. The game was played evenly for 35 minutes, but the first five minutes of the game were the difference. The Navy team outscored the Gray team 22-2 to start the contest and never looked back en route to a wire-to-wire 91-67 victory.

Members of the victorious Navy team include Michael Yoder, Jonathan Troyer, Sheldon Yoder, Michael Yoder, Dalton Beachy, Jesse Showalter, Trevor Headings and Peyton Miller. The Gray team was comprised of Marlin Yutzy, Kirby Miller, Matt Showalter, Tyler Headings, Brock Yutzy, Michael Conte, Trent Miller, Justin Scheffel and Chris Conte.

Members of the Shekinah Christian girls basketball team answers a series of questions from school mates during an event on Friday, Nov. 17. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_image1.jpeg Members of the Shekinah Christian girls basketball team answers a series of questions from school mates during an event on Friday, Nov. 17. Contributed photo The stands were packed at Shekinah Christian as members of the Flames boys team answer questions from school mates on Friday, Nov. 17. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_image2.jpeg The stands were packed at Shekinah Christian as members of the Flames boys team answer questions from school mates on Friday, Nov. 17. Contributed photo