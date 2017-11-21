County classic tips off Friday

Four of the five high school girls basketball teams in Madison County will open their season Friday, Nov. 24 at Jonathan Alder in the inaugural Madison County Thanksgiving Kickoff Classic.

London will take on Shekinah Christian in the first contest Friday at 6 p.m., the second game will pit the host Pioneers against Madison-Plains, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Madison-Plains will tangle with Shekinah at 6 p.m., with Alder taking on London at around 7:30 p.m.

The cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

