Pioneer signings

Jonathan Alder senior Lexi Thorpe recently signed a National Letter of Intent to be on the equestrian team at South Carolina University. From left are: Eli Thorpe, Zeke Thorpe, Beth Thorpe, Lexi Thorpe, Rick Thorpe and Sam Thorpe.

Jonathan Alder senior Ally Graves recently signed to continue her volleyball career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. From left are: Mark Graves, Ally Graves and Jen Graves.