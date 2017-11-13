Miller on club hoops team at Ashland

ASHLAND — Benjamin Miller of South Charleston is a member of Ashland University’s Men’s Club Basketball Team.

Miller is majoring in intervention specialist education.

Miller is a 2015 graduate of Southeastern High School.

Competitive sport clubs compete with other university or town sponsored sport clubs, or teams, and travel to different events/games throughout the year. Competitive sport clubs are more serious in nature, similar to varsity athletics, and may involve playoff components to conclude their season.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2017, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus. Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.