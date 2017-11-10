Madison County standouts

It was a landmark season for the high school football teams in Madison County.

Three of the four teams in the county (London, Jonathan Alder, West Jefferson) qualified for the OHSAA state playoffs, while the other posted a strong .500 season (Madison-Plains).

A number of individuals from all four teams picked up individual honors. The All-Central District high school football all-star teams were selected by a media panel from the district.

London running back KJ Price was the Division IV Offensive Player of the Year after amassing more than 2,700 yards of offense and score 25 touchdowns. Jonathan Alder’s Nolan Larison was the D-IV Defensive Player of the Year after a 70 tackle season that also saw him record 16 tackles for loss and six sacks.

West Jefferson’s Lance Lambert was the D-V Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushing for 400 more yards and seven scores. Roughriders coach Shawn Buescher was the Central District D-V Coach of the Year after leading West Jeff to a perfect 10-0 regular season.

All-Central District teams

DIVISION IV

First-team offense

Quarterbacks: Preston Eisnaugle (Jonathan Alder) 6-1, 190, sr.; Ethyn “Otto” Kuhns (Bloom-Carroll) 6-3, 195, so.; Jake Lewis (Licking Valley) 6-2, 195, sr.; Brayden Neff (Amanda-Clearcreek) 6-0, 180, sr.

Running backs: Michael Blevins (River Valley) 5-9, 175, sr.; Jamie Dye (Jonathan Alder) 5-9, 175, sr.; Connor McLaughlin (Licking Valley) 6-0, 180, jr.; KJ Price (London) 5-10, 175, jr.

Receivers: Fisher Jones (Bloom-Carroll) 5-11, 163, sr.; Mack Marston (Utica) 6-2, 215, jr.; Dalton Potts (Jonathan Alder) 5-8, 175, sr.; Tristan Warthman (Lakewood) 6-2, 190, sr.

Linemen: Chase Carpenter (Highland) 6-3, 190, jr.; Jarrod Hufford (Licking Valley) 6-7, 290, jr.; Jacob Jones (London) 6-3, 305, sr.; Nick McConnaughey (Bloom-Carroll) 6-3, 230, sr.; Joey Scaffidi (Highland) 6-5, 250, jr.; Nick Wing (Bloom-Carroll) 6-3, 245, sr.

Kicker: Cameron Shirkey (Bloom-Carroll) 5-8, 135, so.

First-team defense

Backs: Bryan Blacka (Jonathan Alder) 6-2, 170, sr.; Gunnar Carpenter (Licking Valley) 5-8, 145, sr.; Will Riffle (Amanda-Clearcreek) 6-3, 190, jr.

Linebackers: Garrett Meyers (Utica) 5-7, 155, jr.; Drew Myers (Jonathan Alder) 5-10, 195, sr.; Amon Smith (Linden) 5-10, 190, sr.; Bricker Thiel (London) 5-10, 210; Tate Tobin (Highland) 6-0, 210, jr.; Frankie Williams (Bloom-Carroll) 5-8, 170, sr.

Linemen: Max Cooper (River Valley) 6-0, 215, sr.; Nolan Larison (Jonathan Alder) 6-1, 210, sr.; Javier Vasquez (Highland) 5-10, 175, sr.

Punter: Miller Kronk (London) 6-1, 200, sr.

Offensive player of the year: KJ Price (London)

Defensive player of the year: Nolan Larison (Jonathan Alder)

Coach of the year: Randy Baughman (Licking Valley)

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Brad Potes (Utica) 6-0, 170, sr.

Running backs: Brody Matthews (Highland) 5-10, 160, jr.; Tyler Spears (River Valley) 5-10, 200, sr.; Jack Weaver (Highland) 6-1, 175, so.

Receivers: Ethan Brechbill (Licking Valley) 5-11, 175, sr.; Isaiah Stoneburner (Highland) 6-3, 190, jr.

Linemen: Austin Collins (Licking Valley) 6-1, 225, sr.; Jacob Sullivan (Jonathan Alder) 5-11, 210, sr.

Second-team defense

Back: Jarin Vazquez (Highland) 5-10, 155, jr.

Linebackers: Myzarone Gordon (Linden) 5-10, 185, sr.; David Moody (Lakewood) 6-0, 225, sr.; Adam Sites (Amanda-Clearcreek) 5-8, 160, sr.

Linemen: Grant Robinson (Bexley) 6-1, 245, sr.

Punter: Josh Ellwood (River Valley).

Special/honorable mention

Raeon Arrington (East); Dane Black (Lakewood); Zaven Boland (Lakewood); Dylan Boysel (Jonathan Alder); Nate Claude (Linden); Aaron Dennis (Utica); Henry Garner (Linden); Josh Handey (London); Colin Kozlowski (Licking Valley); Armon Mackey (East); Austin Nethers (Licking Valley); Gavin Posey (Utica); Matt Reid (Highland); Brock Veley (Highland); Connor Vierstra (Lakewood); JaQuan Watson (Linden); Blake Wickline (Bloom-Carroll).

DIVISION V

First-team offense

Quarterbacks: Lance Lambert (West Jefferson) 6-2, 185, sr.; Matt Saling (Columbus Academy) 6-0, 210, sr.

Running backs: Bryce Barasch (Johnstown) 5-8, 160, jr.; Ryan Bevington (Madison-Plains) 5-11, 205, sr.; Patrick Blubaugh (Pleasant) 5-8, 170, so.; Jack Foley (Ready) 5-5, 135, sr.; Herman Moultrie (Columbus Academy) 5-11, 185, sr.; Carson Smith (North Union) 6-2, 165, so.

Receiver: Cole Peardon (Liberty Union) 5-10, 170, sr.

Tight ends: Mason Mollohan (Mount Gilead) 6-5, 210, jr.; Xavier Stallard (Fredericktown) 6-3, 200, sr.

Linemen: Anthony Baum (Ready) 5-9, 242, sr.; Gunnar Doran (West Jefferson) 6-4, 320, sr.; Cole Howard (West Jefferson) 5-10, 200, sr.; Mason Soviak (North Union) 6-4, 250, sr.; Chase Tipsword (Pleasant) 6-4, 250, sr.; Caleb Writesel (Johnstown) 6-4, 240, sr.

Kickers: Sam Massick (Columbus Academy) 5-9, 150, so.; Logan Thompson (Pleasant) 5-11, 165, sr.

First-team defense

Backs: Will Cox (Northridge) 6-3, 190, sr.; Dorrian Moultrie (Columbus Academy) 5-10, 165, sr.; Simon Romine (Heath) 5-11, 164, sr.; Caleb Vanhook (West Jefferson) 5-11, 165, sr.

Linebackers: Matt Chase (Pleasant) 5-10, 195, sr.; Kaden Davis (Johnstown) 6-0, 205, jr.; Ethan Higgins (West Jefferson) 6-1, 195, sr.; Dane Hogue (Heath) 6-0, 175, fr.; Brent McClure (Liberty Union) 6-2, 190, sr.; John Schiano (Columbus Academy) 5-11, 195, sr.; Joe Seifert (Worthington Christian) 6-0, 205, sr.

Linemen: Colton Clark (North Union) 6-0, 285, jr.; Alex Enders (Pleasant) 6-2, 210, jr.; Jake Lusk (Johnstown) 6-3, 190, fr.; Charles Omameh (Ready) 6-1, 270, sr.; Mark Opperman (Liberty Union) 6-2, 200, sr.; Josh Pearson (Columbus Academy) 5-11, 200, sr.; Kory Pytlarz (Pleasant) 6-7, 200, sr.

Punter: Anthony Padovano (North Union) 6-1, 160, jr.

Offensive player of the year: Lance Lambert (West Jefferson)

Defensive player of the year: Matt Chase (Pleasant)

Coach of the year: Shawn Buescher (West Jefferson)

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Seth Young (Mount Gilead) 6-2, 190, sr.

Running backs: Alex Chalfant (Northridge) 6-0, 185, sr.; Michael Hartings (Worthington Christian) 5-10, 192, sr.; Garrett Miller (North Union) 6-0, 172, sr.

Linemen: John Berkley (Northridge) 5-9, 225, sr.; Garrett Casto (Mount Gilead) 6-1, 205, jr.; Galen Cox (Worthington Christian) 6-6, 280, sr.; Dalyn Decree (Columbus Academy) 6-0, 200, jr.; Mitch Hurlbut (Fredericktown) 5-11, 270, sr.; Jacob Petee (Madison-Plains) 6-1, 220, sr.; Jackson Smith (Liberty Union) 6-3, 311, sr.; Wyatt Walton (Johnstown) 6-3, 305, so.

Kicker: A.J. Craddock (Ready) 5-7, 125, so.

Second-team defense

Backs: Chase Jones (Ready) 5-9, 155, sr.; Treyton McCoy (Heath) 6-3, 176, sr.; Isaac Puckett (Madison-Plains) 5-9, 170, jr.

Linebackers: Anthony Caputo (Fredericktown) 6-0, 180, sr.; Tyler Karr (Heath) 6-0, 180, sr.; Chris Cox-Wilson (North Union) 6-0, 185, jr.; Ryan Wood (Ready) 6-1, 215, sr.

Linemen: Chris Coil (Madison-Plains) 5-11, 229, sr.; Stew Davis (Johnstown) 6-3, 210, so.; Jaxon Hughes (North Union) 6-4, 208, jr.; Colton Miller (Liberty Union) 6-0, 240, sr.; Brayden Stark (Pleasant) 6-2, 210, jr.

Punter: Alex Jenney (Johnstown) 5-10, 155, jr.

Special/honorable mention

Chris Absten (Northridge); Braden Anderson (Worthington Christian); Josh Boso (Johnstown); Timmy Brower (Mount Gilead); Dustin Burgeon (Madison-Plains); Caden Calhoun (Johnstown); Cade Canter (Ready); Cade Dent (Ready); Zach Graham (West Jefferson); Christian Kopina (Fredericktown); Austin Grover (Liberty Union); Luke Myers (Johnstown); Jaishon Norris (Ready); Jimmy Nussbaum (Fredericktown); Drake Price (North Union); Lee Queen (Johnstown); John Robbins (Fredericktown); Ian Richards (Madison-Plains); Dalton Rowland (North Union); Matt Schiano (Columbus Academy); Jordan South (West Jefferson); Hunter Trimmer (Mount Gilead); Justin Williams (West Jefferson); Kyle Willis (North Union); Avery Wolfe (Pleasant).

