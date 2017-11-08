Posted on by

Football champs


Staff report

Members of the London 9U All-Star football team pose with the championship trophy from last weekend’s Franklin Fall Classic.


Stevie Gravely runs for a big gain during the London 9U All-Star football championship game.


The London 9u All-Star Football team played in the 2017 Franklin Fall Classic in Franklin Ohio last weekend.

The London All-Stars defeated the Wayne Warriors 7-0 in the championship match-up.

The team will play again next weekend in Pickerington and the following weekend in Grove City.

