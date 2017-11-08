Parks and Rec still accepting registrations

The London Parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registration for the Youth Basketball League.

Registrations are available and will need to be dropped off or mailed to the Mayor’s Office located at 6 E. Second St., London, OH 43140.

Try outs will be Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Community Center, 60 S. Walnut St., London. You must be pre-registered to try out. Official games start Dec. 9.

The leagues accept boys and girls that are kindergarten through sixth grade. The London Parks and Recreation Facebook page has a full listing of the league information and season calendar. For additional questions call 740-852-3243.