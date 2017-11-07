West Jeff embraces the grind

The West Jefferson High School football team will play a playoff football game Friday night, but it’s the process of getting ready for that game that seems to have Roughriders coach Shawn Buescher the most excited.

“We embrace the process,” the coach said. “Our weekly prep really doesn’t change much at this time of year. There’s a lot more excitement, a lot more emotion and lot more things going on around the program. But we approach every week the same way.”

The undefeated Roughriders (11-0) are the fifth seed in the Division V, Region 20 playoffs and will face No. 8 Reading (8-3) Friday, Nov. 10 in a regional semifinal at Xenia High School, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Buescher and his staff have been through this whole playoff preparation plenty of times before. By simply doing things the same way week after week, the players get accustomed to the way things are supposed to go. So if playoff time arrives things really aren’t much different at least in terms of preparation.

“Friday is going to happen whether we like it or not, so we might as well embrace it and work hard Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We want our guys ready and prepared for what’s going to happen on Friday night.”

West Jeff was the definition of focused and ready to go last week in rolling over No. 4 seed Bethel-Tate 48-18 in its playoff opener. With a collection of senior leaders taking charge, the Roughriders would not be denied.

The Roughriders will face a Reading team that also went on the road and won last week, taking out Miami East 27-25. It was the only win by a No. 8 seed across the state’s seven divisions and 28 regions.

The winner of the West Jeff-Reading game will advance to a regional final to face either No. 2 Madison Senior (9-2) or No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (8-2).

