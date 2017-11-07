Shekinah to host ‘Fans and Flames’ night

The Shekinah Christian School basketball teams will be hosting the inaugural “Fans and Flames” night on Friday, Nov. 17.

The family-friendly evening will tip off with a “Meet the Team” event to preview the upcoming 2017-18 seasons for the Flames’ junior high, girls and boys basketball teams starting at 6 p.m. An alumni game will follow at 8 p.m.

In addition to spotlighting Shekinah’s teams, the evening will be filled with games, contests and prizes. Admission for the event is free of charge, the concession stand will be open and spirit wear will be available for sale.

All former Shekinah players, male and female, are welcome to participate in the alumni game. The event is designed to bring together the Shekinah community across all ages. Regardless of whether a player graduated in 1986 or 2016, all alumni are invited to play, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

The cost to play in the alumni game is $10. Payment and registration forms can be dropped off at the school office or by emailing Shekinah boys coach Keith Lambert at kalambo48@gmail.com.