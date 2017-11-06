LHS to host D-I regional soccer

London High School’s Bowlus Field will play host to a Division I boys state semifinal soccer match at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

No. 3 state-ranked Dublin Coffman (18-1-2) will tangle with No. 2 Beavercreek (20-0-2) with a spot in the D-I state championship match on the line.

The winner will advance to face either No. 9 Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-3-3) or Medina (15-1-5). That state semifinal will be played in Macedonia at Nordonia High School at the same time as the game at London High School.

The cost for the game is $8.

A year ago the playing surface at Bowlus was changed over from a traditional grass field to an artificial playing surface. Centrally located between Dayton and Columbus, Bowlus instantly became an ideal neutral site for teams from those two metropolitan areas.

London High School hosted a pair of Division II state semifinal soccer matches, as well as three state football playoff games including a D-IV state semifinal a year ago. All told the London High School athletic department and various booster groups made well over $25,000 combined hosting such events.

London High School's Bowlus Field will play host to a Division I boys state semifinal match between Dublin Coffman and Beavercreek Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

