Strong showing at state

HEBRON — The future is bright for the Jonathan Alder High School cross country program.

The Pioneers boys made the most of their first appearance at the OHSAA state championship meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Running at the state meet for the first time in more than a quarter century, Alder placed 12th out of 20, doing so with a team loaded with underclassmen.

Alder’s point total of 322 was well behind the championship winning 97 points registered by Lexington.

Sophomore Luke Malone was the Pioneers top finisher. He crossed the finish line 48th (29th scoring) in 16:53.3. He was followed by sophomore Gavin Frick posted a time of 17:06.9 which was 79th overall and 49th in team scoring.

The rest of the runners who counted in the team score were senior Jase Headings (84th/53rd, 17:10), sophomore Michael Gray (116th/77th, 17:33.5) and sophomore Zach Hicks (154th/114th, 18:16.5). The other two Alder runners who competed on the state’s biggest stage were freshmen Brady Corbitt (163rd/123rd, 18:35.2) and Caleb Freyhof (173rd/133rd, 19:21.7).

With six of the seven state participants slated to return the Pioneers are set up nicely for a return run at the state meet.

Girls

On the girls side of things the Lady Pioneers individual participants had strong showings. Freshmen Morgan Hicks placed 46th with a time of 19:27.5 and Maddie Davis was 56th in 19:46.3.

Alder is looking like it could develop into a powerhouse in the near future in girls cross country too. Along with the two freshmen who ran at the state meet, the team this year featured three other freshmen, a junior and one lone senior. The team is also expecting an influx of talented junior high runners.

Members of the Jonathan Alder boys cross country team pose for a photo following the Pioneers 12th-place finish at the OHSAA state championship meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_IMG_8568.jpg Members of the Jonathan Alder boys cross country team pose for a photo following the Pioneers 12th-place finish at the OHSAA state championship meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron. Contributed photo Jonathan Alder’s Morgan Hicks, left, and Maddie Davis had strong showings during the OHSAA state championships Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/11/web1_IMG_8569.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Morgan Hicks, left, and Maddie Davis had strong showings during the OHSAA state championships Saturday. Contributed photo

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.